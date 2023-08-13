Saudi brand chooses Hande Erçel over Georgina Rodriguez

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel is the new face of a Saudi perfume brand instead of Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Saudi perfume brand, Laverne chose Turkish actress Hande Erçel as the advertising face for the brand, the brand replaced Rodriguez with Erçel as she is one of the most famous actresses in Turkey.

Erçel was selected to promote Laverne's leading products, and it has been reported that the Turkish actress signed a one-year contract with the perfume brand.

Instagram

The advertisement will be available in nine Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Morocco, and Libya.

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was the advertising face for Laverne a few months back, where she promoted the brand's perfume, Blue Laverne.

Erçel already has paid partnership with a clothing shop which she often models for on her Instagram page as part of her partnership with the brand.

The actress is also the brand ambassador for Magnum Ice Cream which she also advertises for. It has been claimed that the actress makes 350,000 Turkish liras per the ad.