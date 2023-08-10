Hande Erçel spotted getting touchy with her boyfriend in Italy

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel and her new boyfriend, Hakan Sabancı have been spending a lot of time together.

The new Turkish couple, Hande Erçel and Hakan Sabancı are enjoying their summer vacation together traveling, the pair went to Greece for a romantic getaway before going to Italy.

A Twitter page that shares Turkish news and updates of Turkish stars posted a picture caught by paparazzi of Hakan Sabancı and Hande Erçel, reportedly at a restaurant.

هاندا ارتشيل وحبيبها في ايطاليا 💘. pic.twitter.com/b99ZKiPAbW — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) August 9, 2023

In one picture, Erçel was laughing as she put her hand and head close to Sabancı's arm, while in the other shot the actress smiles as she stares at the paparazzi's camera.

Erçel wore a black top, with a purple and yellow head scarf, while her boyfriend, Sabancı donned a white shirt and sunglasses.

This comes after the actress hinted she is a married woman, the speculations started after she shared a picture wearing a two-piece Prada outfit that consists of black shorts and a matching black bralette, and the Turkish beauty snapped a selfie in front of a sign that reads "happy wife."

It is unclear if it is a coincidence or if Hande was hinting that she is in fact a "happy wife" and that she married her boyfriend Hakan in a secret ceremony.

Hakan and Hande have been on their romantic summer vacation for quite some time traveling around Europe, but during their trip, Hakan had to leave to attend a concert with his mom before turning back to continue his time with his rumored wife.