Saudi Idol: A New Talent Show on MBC

MBC has revealed a surprise to the Saudi audience, by launching a new talent show titled "Saudi Idol".

The channel released the official ad to invite everyone who finds themselves talented in singing to apply for the program, the date of its presentation and the details of its jury have not yet been revealed yet.

This Saudi version comes after the success of the Iraqi version of the program, which included in the jury Rahma Riad, Saif Nabeel, and Hatem Al-Iraqi.

"Iraq Idol" attracted many Iraqi talents, and it was shown on MBC Iraq.

MBC channel presented 4 seasons of the talent show "Arab Idol", which was very popular in the Arab world, and many stars who are now widely famous have graduated from it.

The Egyptian actress Carmen Suleiman won the title in the first season of the program after a competition with the Moroccan artist Donia Batma, and the first season was hosted by Kuwaiti presenter Abdullah Al-Talihi alongside Lebanese presenter Annabella Hilal.

The jury in the first season included Lebanese artist Ragheb Alama, Ahlam Al-Shamsi, and Egyptian composer Hassan Al-Shafei.