Saudi National Day Celebrations

In honour of the 89th Saudi National Day, special events will be taking place throughout Dubai where both residents and visitors can get into the celebratory spirit.



Check out a memorable display of fireworks against a backdrop of the Arabian Gulf at The Beach in JBR or The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah. Over at Dubai Festival City Mall, the record-breaking show Imagine is designing a special spectacle of fire, lasers and lights to traditional Saudi tunes and colours from 19-23 September.



A star-studded slew of concerts will also raise spirits for the occasion. See Shamma Hamdan take the stage at La Mer with audience-favourites on 20 September.



The world's tallest building is joining celebrations as it lights up with the KSA flag on 23 September along with a special KSA National Anthem spectacle at the famed Dubai Fountain. If you want to celebrate indoors, visitors at Dubai Mall can enjoy traditional tunes performed by authentic Saudi music bands.



If you fancy a short getaway, hotels in Dubai are offering special deals to make your national day celebration one to remember.



There will be plenty of fun for all the family with kids’ activities, live performances and cultural displays. Stay tuned for further details on how you can join in with the festivities.

Date 23 September 2019 Category Community , Family , Lifestyle , Live Entertainment Venue Citywide