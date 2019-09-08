Saudi National Day Celebrations at Burj Khalifa

Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa is lighting up green and white in the colours of Saudi Arabia's flag to commemorate the 89th Saudi National Day on 23 September. Enjoy this breathtaking light show from anywhere in Downtown Dubai thanks to the skyscraper's neck-craning 828m height.



For the prime vantage point and ultimate celebration, head to The Dubai Mall where The Dubai Fountain has designed a bespoke spectacle for the occasion. The whole family will enjoy this breathtaking choreography of water and lights set to the Saudi national anthem. Arrive early to secure the best viewing spot, or grab a table at one of The Dubai Mall’s delicious waterfront restaurants for an unobstructed view.

Date 23 September 2019 Category Live Entertainment , Family , Lifestyle Venue The Dubai Mall Ticket price Free