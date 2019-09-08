  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Saudi National Day Live Entertainment

Saudi National Day Live Entertainment

Published September 8th, 2019 - 07:19 GMT
Traditional Emirati Celebrations
Traditional Emirati Celebrations

 

Leading up to Saudi National Day on 23 September, The Dubai Mall and City Walk will host live entertainment to delight shoppers. Visit the destinations on 19 and 20 September to enjoy traditional tunes performed by authentic Saudi Arabian music bands. Both The Dubai Mall and City Walk are home to extraordinary shopping experiences and dining destinations to round off your national day celebrations with the whole family.

This year’s festivities mark the 89th anniversary of the renaming of the Kingdom. Join the UAE as it celebrates its fraternal bond with Saudi Arabia through a series of family-friendly activities and entertainment across town including fireworks at The Beach JBR and The Pointe, and a personalised Imagine show at Dubai Festival City.

Date 19 September - 20 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment , Family
Venue Various locations
Ticket price Free
Admission The Dubai Mall
7–7:30pm
8:30–9pm
9:30–10pm

Souk Al Bahar
4:30–5pm
5:30–6pm

City Walk
4:30–5pm
5:30–6pm
7–7:30pm
8:30–9pm
9:30–10pm

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now