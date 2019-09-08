Saudi National Day Live Entertainment

Leading up to Saudi National Day on 23 September, The Dubai Mall and City Walk will host live entertainment to delight shoppers. Visit the destinations on 19 and 20 September to enjoy traditional tunes performed by authentic Saudi Arabian music bands. Both The Dubai Mall and City Walk are home to extraordinary shopping experiences and dining destinations to round off your national day celebrations with the whole family.



This year’s festivities mark the 89th anniversary of the renaming of the Kingdom. Join the UAE as it celebrates its fraternal bond with Saudi Arabia through a series of family-friendly activities and entertainment across town including fireworks at The Beach JBR and The Pointe, and a personalised Imagine show at Dubai Festival City.

Date 19 September - 20 September 2019 Category Live Entertainment , Family Venue Various locations Ticket price Free Admission The Dubai Mall

7–7:30pm

8:30–9pm

9:30–10pm



Souk Al Bahar

4:30–5pm

5:30–6pm



City Walk

4:30–5pm

5:30–6pm

7–7:30pm

8:30–9pm

9:30–10pm

