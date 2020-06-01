Save The Future At Virtual Workshops

Emirates Literature Foundation, the heroes behind the famous Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, have whipped together a special series to give you some food for thought. The Virtual Youth Majlis invites all, whether you live in Dubai or around the world, to free expert-led conversations on sustainability and the ongoing climate crisis.

On 1 June, learn about food security, innovations in the industry and sustainable solutions to food demand with key government figures such as HE Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security. You can even share your input to help Dubai cultivate a future of sustainable farming and food solutions.

On 6 June, Almheiri will be joined by the esteemed primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall to discuss sustainability and reducing pollution in urban centres. Explore how climate change can be countered on micro and macro levels, and jot down any questions to ask the knowledgeable figures at the end of the presentation.

The last session on 13 June features a dialogue between HE Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister, Office of Cultural Diplomacy in the UAE, and Lesley Hazleton, award winning journalist and author of The First Muslim. The two will explore how research and technology can better prepare us for the uncertain future, to improve the quality of our lives as well as the environment.

