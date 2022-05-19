Say Goodbye to Winter With The Return of Summer Jam 5

By Alexandra Abumuhor

For one of Jordan's biggest events, this year's Summer Jam will feature the biggest DJ's in Jordan, following performances from 6 leading artists.

Enjoy the non-stop music for more than 12 hours, under Amman's clear skies at the Dunes club, Summer Jam will open its doors at 10:00 AM, and will end at 12:00 AM.

The event, which will take place on the 27th of May, will host Arab artists from the middle east, inclusing Egyptian rapper Ali Loka, Palestinian singers Noel Kharman and TheSynaptik, And From Jordan, Jama3et Khair, 'Weino' hitmaker Dana Salah, and Hana Malhas.

Also joining in From Jordan are Octave Band, Summer Jam promises non-stop music, thus they will be featuring more than 10 DJs in the event, aiming to help you welcome summer in the perfect way.

Summer Jam first emerged in 2010, and took place every two years till the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19 that hit the world by a storm, which had to force the Summer event to postpone its celebration, thus this will be the first time in 4 years artist from the middle east join together to welcome sunny days.

Summer Jam is known for pulling off diverse artistic and innovative themes every year, and this year's theme is Candy land.

