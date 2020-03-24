Say What?! Kuwaiti Anchor Fajer Alsaeed Has Been Married to Iraqi Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr & Pregnant at the Age of 52?!

Social media users have been circulating pregnancy news of Kuwaiti anchor Fajer Alsaeed from Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr.

The news came with a picture of Fajer standing next to Muqtada at a function.

Twitter account @AlSaedFajr tweeted the picture and captioned it: "I, the writer Fajer Alsaeed, announce my divorce from the so-called Muqtada Al-Sadr, after a marriage that lasted only 6 months. And I have to call a lawsuit against him in Iraqi courts. I demand my legal and illegal rights, as I am now 7 months pregnant with a child."

شر البلية مايضحك مادري هم بيطقوني بهالخبر المفبرك لو بيطقون #السيد_مقتدى ... #ولكم_ملينا شغلتونا معاكم بهالإشاعات اللي ماتخلص ... كل يوم طالعيلنا بإشاعه شكل ... موكنت #عجوز قبل چم يوم شلون أحمل الحين بطفل ست شهور ... !!!! العجوز ماتحبل شباب ..... إرسولكم على بر يا #خمّه pic.twitter.com/erM0cNP7pS — فجر السعيد 🇰🇼 (@AlsaeedFajer) March 20, 2020

It turned out that @AlSaedFajr is a fake account that is pretending to be Fajer, and the Kuwaiti anchor's real account is @AlsaeedFajer, as she tweeted the rumor on her verified account, with the below response:

"I don't know, are they attacking me with this fabricated news or attacking Master Muqtada! We are bored of these rumors that do not end. You come up with a new rumor everyday. Wasn't I an old lady few days ago? How come I'm 6 months pregnant with a child now? Old ladies do not get pregnant. Make up your mind!!