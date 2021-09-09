Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Officially Break Up

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick end their relationship after only 11 months of dating.

Hamlin was not very happy about Disick's behaviour recently where he sent a jealous DM to model Younes Bendjima about ex Kourntey Kardashian.

Hamlin, who has been dating Disick since October 2020, took to Instagram Sunday to share a snap of a white tank top that had the words “Don’t you have a girlfriend?”

Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima, leaked alleged Instagram DMs he received from Scott that shaded Kourtney's PDA with the Blink-182 drummer.

An insider revealed that Disick, 38, and Hamlin, 20, were having issues. "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch, it's partly because of the Kourtney Instagram DM drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

The former couple split labor day weekend.

"Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," the insider added. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together."