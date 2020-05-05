Scott Disick Is Back in Rehab Checking Himself for Alcohol and Cocaine Abuse

Troubled Scott Disick has checked himself into a luxury addiction treatment center in The Rocky Mountains after relapsing with booze and drugs, DailyMailTV can exclusively reveal.

The reality star arrived at the exclusive All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado last Tuesday.

Sources say Disick, known for his hard partying and multiple stints in rehab, has been drinking heavily and taking cocaine while in coronavirus lockdown.

It's understood the 36-year-old has struggled with family life during lockdown and is still having a hard time coping with the loss of both his parents a few years ago.

A source told DailyMailTV: 'Scott flew in on Tuesday and had to Zoom in to a group meeting from his room to introduce himself.

'He said he's having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot.

'He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic.

'He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy.'

Disick has long had issues with alcoholism and drug use to combat his personal problems.

And on last Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star confessed that he still struggles to deal with losing both his parents within three months of each other - especially now that his kids have begun to ask about them.

His mom Bonnie passed away in 2013 after a long illness, while his father Jeff died of unknown causes in 2014 and only child Disick was extremely close to them.

And Disick, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, revealed that he has been going through a few personal struggles.

He and Kourtney were together on and off for 12 years, and share children Mason, 10, and Penelope, seven, and Reign, five together.

He said on the show: 'Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about, It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.'

In the past Disick has yo-yoed in and out of rehab as he battled to overcome his demons.

His troubles with alcohol and drugs reached an all-time high in 2014 when he downed a bottle of sleeping pills.

He immediately made an attempt at recovery at a rehab facility in Connecticut.

But just when it seemed that he might finally leave his hard-partying ways behind, he checked out early.

In July, 2015 Disick and Kourtney split for good when pictures surfaced of him getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo and the star began to unravel once again.

In October 2015, he checked into a facility in Malibu for drug and alcohol abuse, after previously seeking treatment in Costa Rica and Florida.

And in early 2016, after another bender of cocaine, vodka, beer and Viagra, Disick was reportedly discovered unresponsive in bed at his Los Angeles home.

In August, 2017 after months of hard partying, womanizing and bizarre behavior, Disick was hospitalized yet again near his home in the exclusive Hidden Hills gated community near Calabasas.

In September 2017 Disick met current girlfriend Sofia Richie, Lionel Richie's daughter, and seemed to clean up his act.

Now family and friends hope the troubled star can get himself cleaned up once and for all at the 72-room luxury wellness retreat, which is a former five star hotel nestled in the heart of The Rocky Mountains.

The 77,000-square-foot lodge stands at the top of a ridge and has the look of a majestic European castle, boasting sweeping views across the Eagle Valley.

Interestingly, the property, formerly the Cordillera Lodge & Spa, became infamous in 2003 when a 19-year-old concierge accused basketball superstar Kobe Bryant of sexual assault at the resort.

The hotel was bought by Malibu-based APN Capital in 2016 and founder Noah Nordheimer is overseeing a $136 million investment in the high-end project.

The property was given a $20 million makeover and with a price point of between $40,000 to $120,000 a month, it caters for celebrities, musicians, high net worth individuals and top athletes.

According to the website, the facility helps 'clients struggling with addiction, mental health challenges, trauma, and major life decisions to better understand and manage their lives.'

The state-of-the-art center has outdoor and indoor swimming pools and hot tubs, hyperbaric chambers, a float tank, high end gym and spa, and offers massages, acupuncture, yoga, boxing and an art therapy room.

It also offers a slew of outdoor activities including hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, white water rafting, camping and skiing and snowboarding in the winter.

A world-class team of medical professionals, mental health clinicians, nutritionists, and fitness trainers help patients through specially customized programs.

Programs take a minimum of one month with some patients staying three months and longer.

The one-of-a-kind addiction treatment program uses science-based intervention with health, fitness, medicine and psychiatry, instead of the traditional 12-step approach.

The source added: 'It's a pretty nice high end place and the team is filled with experts from Florida.

'It's not as restrictive as some places, you can use your phone for an hour during lunch and two hours in the evening and you get intense therapy, they're big on group therapy.'