Secrets Behind Özge Özpirinççi and Salih Bademci Love Scenes in İlk ve Son (Pictures)

The lovemaking scenes of Blu TV's series, İlk ve Son (First And Last), starring Özge Özpirinççi and Salih Bademci, have topped Turkey's trending lists. Bademci said 'it was not easy'.

Blu TV's new series İlk ve Son (First And Last) is about to end after a 10-year period.

The show is about the tides of a relationship between two young people who meet in their mid-20s. It attracted great attention in a short time with its love-making scenes.

The series, starring Özge Özpirinççi and Salih Bademci, was widely talked about among the audience. So much so that it topped the list of the most talked about topics on social media.

Salih Bademci plays 'Baris', husband of 'Deniz', played by Özge Özpirinççi.

In a recent interview with Hürriyet, Salih Bademci has revealed many secrets about the romantic scenes in the show, such as the pregnancy of his co-stars.

'I DON'T WANT TO BE YOUNG'

Salih Bademci stated that he did not want to be portrayed as a young man, even though he had been acting for years.

'When we say young, the thing that comes to mind when we say young is that dress is too tight for me. It also has requirements. It is imperative that you prepare yourself physically and psychologically in many ways, including your private life. It's a trouble! A lot of male actors who were condemned to junior roles are now looking for other scenarios to get out of there. They also want to get rid of the rich boy-poor girl stereotype,' he said.

'I SAID HOW TO DO IT'

Bademci, who has many intimate moments with Özge Özpirinçci in İlk ve Son (First And Last), also explained the background of their hot scenes.

'It was not easy. When I saw the script and read it, I said, "How are we going to do it?" A partner like Özge was my biggest chance in this business. We shot all the scenes as if they were a real game. But Özge also came to the set as a three-month pregnant. There were also things that we had to pay attention to physically. But that pregnancy was also good luck. This is my 'challenge' as well, I guess,' he said.

'I FEEL LIKE A WIERD FATHER'

Talking about the fact that several of his partners were pregnant during the shooting, Bademci said:

'We started the game with Ayça Bingöl, she was pregnant at that time. then with my wife İmer, she got pregnant at that time too. This time, Özge was pregnant while shooting the series. I feel like a wired dad.'











