Seda Sayan Gets Married For The Seventh Time at The Age of 60

Age has nothing to do with love and marriage, and the biggest example of that is Turkish singer Seda Sayan.

Sayan suddenly announced her marriaage to her fiancé who suddenly announced her marriage to her fiancé, the Turkish singer Çağlar Ökten.

Öktenas is the seventh husband in Seda's list of relationships.

Seda Sayan, 60, shared with her followers photos from her simple wedding, which was limited to family members and close friends.

The Wedding was scheduled to take place in the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague, but due to problems with her travel visa, she decided to hold the ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey.

The singer grabbed the attention with her classic elegant look, as she wore a white sheer lace wedding dress with a mermaid cut, while she adopted a wavy hairstyle and simple makeup.

While her husband sparkled in a lavish black suit, which he styled with a bow tie and black sportswear.

The singer's son, Oğulcan Engin, her mother Aisha Hanim, and her husband's family did not attend the wedding ceremony due to their presence in Mersin.

Sayan celebrated her wedding again on her live show "Sabahın Sultanı Seda Sayan", adopting a simple white dress and her husband's elegant black suit.

The singer was surprised by the messages of blessings from her family and her husband's family, as Ökten's father sent a video congratulating his son and wife, saying: "I can't attend your wedding, but our hearts are with you. We wish you a happy life. Welcome to our family."

The singer's mother, Aisha Hanim, also sent a message to her daughter, in which she apologized for not attending her wedding due to her illness, and said: "Good luck, I could not come to your wedding."

It was reported that the couple will spend their honeymoon in Paris, and will meet the Çağlar's family in Mersin.