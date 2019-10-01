See Dua Lipa Perform In Dubai This November

The ‘One Kiss’ singer is back with your favourite hits

Dubai, get ready for a concert to remember as Dua Lipa takes over The Pointe on 15 November. Whether you’re deep idn the vortex of the global pop industry or peeking in from the peripheries, you’ve heard of Lipa. The 24-year-old starlet took the world by storm with her 2017 self-titled debut album, which featured breakthrough hits including ‘Be The One’ and ‘Blow Your Mind’. Listen to the singer’s top tunes live as she brings her genre-defining collection of dark pop hits to the lifestyle and entertainment destination on Palm Jumeirah.

The singer-songwriter (and notable fashion icon) set herself apart in the pop music industry from the get-go. Her songs, most of which boast her name in the writing credits, take on a darker dance tone that oozes confidence and self-awareness. Whether she is setting tough boundaries in ‘New Rules’ or re-evaluating relationships in ‘Scared To Be Lonely’, Lipa shares her experiences with no fear.

Don’t miss the singer live in Dubai with the promise of a high-energy evening and her greatest hits. Dance with the Brit and Grammy Award-winner all night after exploring the amazing retail and dining destinations available at The Pointe.



