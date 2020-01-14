See John Legend Headline DSF’s Closing Ceremony

Exciting times are ahead for music fans! Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) gears up for its closing ceremony with a performance by John Legend on 31 January. Hear the biggest soul and pop hits of his career such as Ordinary People and A Good Night at Coca-Cola Arena.

Legend is the youngest artist in history to receive the full EGOT set (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards) and has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill and more. The concert will be an evening to remember as the singer belts out live renditions of his ultimate hits including All Of Me and Glory.

The American artist wraps up one of the biggest editions of DSF to date, celebrating the festival’s 25th anniversary which saw massive sales, live entertainment and activities across town. The month-long festivities saw a string of heavyweight concerts by Liam Payne and Jorja Smith, who performed at the opening ceremony, along with Arab stars, Bollywood singers and more.

Tickets to the show start from AED195 and are available for purchase on Dubai Calendar. Don’t miss out on the limited time 25% discount, which is applicable on Platinum, Gold and Diamond ticket categories. Use the promo code ‘DSF25’ before Thursday, 16 January to avail the offer.

Stay up to date with the latest events in Dubai with Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app.