See Lara Fabian Live In Dubai For The First Time

Chocolate and waffles aren’t Belgium's only major exports – legendary songbird Lara Fabian is one of the greatest musical gifts to come out of the European country. With over 20 million albums sold, she is one of Belgium's best-selling artists of all time and she’s bringing that star power to Dubai for the first time on 20 December. Don’t miss out as Fabian performs her most beloved tracks from the last 30 years at Coca-Cola Arena.

Fabian proved her vocal prowess from the get go, winning several European competitions in the late '80s before releasing her breakthrough album Carpe Diem in 1994. The album went Gold soon after its release thanks to undeniable hits ‘Je T’aime and ‘Si Tu M’aimes’. Since then, the artist has expanded her career in every direction of the globe singing songs in French, English, Italian, Hebrew, Portuguese, German, Spanish and Russian.

Including her latest release Papillon, Fabian has worked on fourteen albums so far and continues to blind the industry with her immense star power. Join her in celebrating 30 years on stage and her 50th birthday in advance with tickets from Dubai Calendar.

