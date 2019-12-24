See Mo Amer And Top Arab Comedians This DSF

Expect a month full of surprises at this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary with celebrity appearances and exciting events. If you thought it would be hard to follow up complimentary concerts by Liam Payne, Jorja Smith and regional superstars, DSF Comedy Nights’ A-list line-up might prove you wrong! Don’t miss out when Mo Amer, Nemr, Bader Saleh and Ali Al Sayed take over Dubai World Trade Centre on 26 January with tickets starting at AED195.

Each of these Arab artists brings a unique experience and background to the stage, highlighting the Arab world’s diverse comedy scene. From Mo Amer, a former Palestinian refugee, to Saudi Arabia-born YouTube star Bader Saleh, enjoy a night of hearty laughter and genuine wit this Dubai Shopping Festival.

Meet the stars

Mo Amer

American-Palestinian comic Amer comes with an impressive resumé that boasts tours in over 27 countries and sold-out performances at prestigious venues such as the Royal Albert Hall. He opened for comedy giant Dave Chappelle and even has a Netflix comedy special titled The Vagabond. Amer carves routines from his own life, sharing the difficulties of his childhood to the ironies of his present in a manner bound to leave you stitches.

Nemr

Lebanon-born Nemr Abou Nassar, better known by his mononym Nemr, began performing stand-up comedy in his first year at the American University of Beirut. Despite earning a major in finance, he went on to practice comedy amid political turmoil, hoping his humour would provide a sense of unity and escape. He now has 11 shows, including a popular Showtime comedy special, and is currently in the middle of his world tour, The Future is Now.

Bader Saleh

You know 35-year-old Jeddah-based comic Saleh as the host of the Arabic YouTube series, Eysh Elly. Since its launch in 2011, the show has amassed millions of views and established him as one of the most popular comedians from Saudi Arabia. Bader was also ranked amongst the 40 most influential young Arabs in the Middle East by Arabian Business, demonstrating the reach and impact of his satirical comedy.

Ali Al Sayed

Homegrown comedy star Al Sayed has been creating quality comedy since 2008, rightfully earning his mark as Esquire Magazine’s Comedian Of The Year in 2016. He founded Dubomedy, the region’s first comedy school to elevate the local comedy scene and has performed with the likes of Saturday Night Live’s Dean Edwards, Maz Jobrani and Dean Obeidallah.