See Romesh Ranganathan live in Dubai

Comedy aficionados, prepare for an unforgettable evening as British funnyman Romesh Ranganathan comes to Dubai with his headline show on 20 March 2020.

Over the past few years, Ranganathan has gained global fame with the success of his TV shows and stand-up acts. His BBC series Asian Provocateur, which follows him across the world to unpack his immigrant roots, gained critical acclaim and was nominated for both BAFTA and RTS awards.

The comedian’s routines take a lot of inspiration from his personal and professional life, switching from a school teacher to a rapper and finally life as a comedian. Among other ventures, Ranganathan has also been a regular on the British game show A League Of Their Own and stars in the fictional court TV series Judge Romesh and Just Another Immigrant.

What’s more? Ranganathan also recently published his autobiography Straight Outta Crawley: The Memoirs Of A Distinctly Average Human Being, which immediately became a Sunday Times bestseller.



Being such a multi-talented artist, Ranganathan’s headline act promises to be a show that leaves you in stitches. Don’t miss you chance to catch this British comedian live with tickets from Dubai Calendar.

Guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on the latest events visit Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app.