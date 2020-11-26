See Who’s Headlining the UAE National Day Concerts

It's no surprise that Dubai takes its UAE National Day celebrations very seriously, packing the long weekend with big name stars and A-list entertainment. Expect this year to carry on the tradition with powerhouse performances by Balqees, Mohammad Al Shehhi, Eida Al Menhali and Shamma Hamdan from 2-3 December – so register now to watch them for free!

A perfect salute to the cooler weather, the open-air concerts will take place on the lawns of Burj Park. Packed with chart-topping contemporary pop to Khaleeji classics, this concert will raise everyone’s patriotic spirit as the iconic Burj Khalifa provides the perfect backdrop. Balqees and Al Shehhi will launch the two-day festivities on Wednesday, 2 December, followed on Thursday, 3 December by Al Menhali and Hamdan stepping in the spotlight.

Register online for free – and fast! – as spaces are limited to maintain social distancing measures. The concerts are sure to be a highlight of the long weekend, which will also see festivities in the downtown district and super sales at brands across the city. Make it a weekend to remember with high-energy entertainment, plus unbeatable staycation deals at Dubai’s world-class hotels. See all there is to do on VisitDubai.com.