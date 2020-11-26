  1. Home
See Who's Headlining the UAE National Day Concerts

Published November 26th, 2020 - 01:48 GMT
Highlights
Attend free concerts at Burj Park loaded with star power

It's no surprise that Dubai takes its UAE National Day celebrations very seriously, packing the long weekend with big name stars and A-list entertainment. Expect this year to carry on the tradition with powerhouse performances by Balqees, Mohammad Al Shehhi, Eida Al Menhali and Shamma Hamdan from 2-3 December – so register now to watch them for free!

A perfect salute to the cooler weather, the open-air concerts will take place on the lawns of Burj Park.  Packed with chart-topping contemporary pop to Khaleeji classics, this concert will raise everyone’s patriotic spirit as the iconic Burj Khalifa provides the perfect backdrop. Balqees and Al Shehhi will launch the two-day festivities on Wednesday, 2 December, followed on Thursday, 3 December by Al Menhali and Hamdan stepping in the spotlight.

Register online for free – and fast! – as spaces are limited to maintain social distancing measures. The concerts are sure to be a highlight of the long weekend, which will also see festivities in the downtown district and super sales at brands across the city. Make it a weekend to remember with high-energy entertainment, plus unbeatable staycation deals at Dubai’s world-class hotels. See all there is to do on VisitDubai.com.

