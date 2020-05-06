See You in Court! Haifa Wehbe Accuses Ex Boyfriend Mohamed Waziri of Stealing 4 MILLION Dollars!

Lebanese singer and actress Haifa Wehbe filed a suit against her Egyptian ex boyfriend and manager Mohamed Hamza Abdel Rahman Mohamed known as "Moahmed Waziri" through her legal agent in Egypt, Counselor Yasser Qantoush.

Haifa Wehbe's lawyer said that Mohamed Waziri was managing affairs with Haifa's clients in Egypt, from making agreements for parties, programs and series on her behalf, to receiving the agreed costs for concerts and series, from the producers and contractors, and depositing the amounts in Haifa's bank account.

The lawyer pointed out, in his official claim, that Mohammed Waziri took advantage of the power of attorney freed by Haifa Wehbe, and withdrew sums of money from her account deposited in Emirates NBD, mounting to 63 million pounds, equivalent to (4,001,346.47 million US dollars) without her consent, and "deposited the amount in his own account without the knowledge of the complainant."

Yasser Qantoush confirmed that Mohamed Waziri seized other large sums of money from Haifa's concerts, TV shows and series' compensations, that he was receiving from the producers, and instead of handing them to the complainant, he was taking them to his own account, causing damage to her clients and the seizure of her money.