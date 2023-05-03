Selena Gomez’s fake Met Gala attendance goes viral

  1. Home
Published May 3rd, 2023 - 11:20 GMT
Gomez' last Met Gala attendance was in 2018

ALBAWABA - A fake picture of Selena Gomez attending the 2023 Met Gala goes viral on Twitter. 

Singer Selena Gomez's name topped Twitter trends with an AI-generated picture of her attending the 2023 Met Gala

Despite Gomez not attending the fundraising event, it seems like her fans really wanted her to attend so they created a fake picture of the Lose You To Love Me singer posing on the red carpet.

The Twitter page that first tweeted the picture wrote: "SELENA GOMEZ DID A SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT THE #MetGala WTF."

And now, the picture became the most-liked picture of this year's gala on Twitter, receiving  22.2 million views, 31.3k retweets, and 391k likes.

It is noteworthy that Gomez' last Met Gala attendance was in 2018, and it became clear that the picture of Gomez was altered from Lily James' 2022 Met Gala Look. 

 

 

