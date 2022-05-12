Selena Gomez Apologizes to Hailey Bieber, Here's Why

By: Alexandra Abumuhor

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber's wife Hailey took to her Official TikTok account to share her usual 'Get Ready With Me' videos.

Hours after the model shared her video, Selena Gomez shared her own version of self care routine, and social media were quick to make assumptions that the 'Can't Keep My Hand To Myself' hitmaker is mocking Hailey Bieber's latest uploads.

The biggest evidence according to fans that Selena's video is intentional was the singer's eye roll as she applied her skin care products.

One user commented: 'I know who she's referring to'. Soon after, Gomez disabled the comments on the video and shared an apology note: 'This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention.'

However, despite Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez' connection with Justin Bieber, the duo have occasionally shared that there is in fact no bad blood between them, by making subtle signs of support on social media.

And earlier, the Rare Beauty founder stated that staying away from social media and the internet have improved her mental health in addition to helping her have a better relationship with herself.