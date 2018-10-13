Selena Gomez Checked into Mental Health Facility After Suffering Emotional Breakdown

Selena Gomez (Twitter)

News broke on Wednesday that Selena Gomez checked into a mental health facility after suffering an 'emotional breakdown.'

And according to Page Six, the 26-year-old singer's time in rehab will be 'open ended.'

'Selena has had a lot on her plate — too much,' a source told the media outlet.

The Back To You singer was hospitalized twice in the past two weeks for an alarmingly low white blood cell count.

Gomez's second visit to the hospital resulted in a 'emotional breakdown' after doctors insisted she stay for observation, according to TMZ.

After being discharged, Selena was taken to an East Coast psychiatric facility, where she is currently receiving dialectical behavior therapy.

DBT, which Gomez has undergone in the past, is an evidence-based psychotherapy designed to help people suffering from borderline personality disorder.

Page Six sources believe that Selena has been 'undoubtedly' affected by ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's sudden marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

The former couple dated on and off for more than eight years.

On Friday, E! News reported that Bieber 'feels sad and remorse' for Gomez.

'Justin and Selena are not in touch but him hearing the news about Selena definitely upsets him,' a source told the media outlet. 'Justin also feels guilty. He truly wants Selena to be happy, and it's upsetting to know she's battling health issues.'

The Disney vet continues to deal with Lupus and complications following her kidney transplant in September 2017.

'Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her,' a source told E! earlier this week.

'She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed.'