Selena Gomez Extremely Happy to Walk on Red Carpet with Sister

Selena Gomez experienced the "coolest feeling" when she walked the red carpet with her young half sister.



The 27-year-old singer and actress took Gracie Teefey, six, to the 'Frozen 2' premiere in Los Angeles last month and she admitted it was one of her favourite showbiz moments ever because the youngster was so at ease in the spotlight.



Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on 'Sounds', she said: "Honestly, it was the coolest feeling.

"I said to her, 'This is my favourite carpet I have ever done.' Because she's never done any of that and we didn't force her to do that. Everything we do... to keep her safe, but my sister's become very dramatic now. She's all about the dresses, and the glitter."



Selena was worried about bringing Gracie into the public eye and gave her some advice before they stepped out onto the carpet, but she quickly realised she had nothing to be concerned about as her sibling was more than comfortable with the cameras.





She explained: "I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and said, 'If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I'll take you off immediately.'



"And she's like, 'K,' and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers.

"I'm standing there, and I'm like, 'Gracie, get me in the picture too.'"



The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker has previously described Gracie - who is her mother Mandy Teefey's daughter with husband Brian Teefey - as her biggest fan and admitted she loves the fact the youngster looks up to her.



She previously said: "[Gracie's] my biggest supporter. It's awesome."