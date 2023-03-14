Selena Gomez makeup free and shows cleavage

ALBAWABA - Celebrities are known for editing their pictures, and using a lot of filters and makeup, but not Selena Gomez.

Former Disney star Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to share with her followers a make-up free look, and showed off a bit of cleavage.

"Violet chemistry" was the caption Gomez wrote.

The caption was a tribute from Gomez to Miley Cyrus, as Violet Chemistry is a track from Cyrus' new studio album, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker tagger the Wrecking Ball singer.

Cyrus commented with a simple red heart.

In the post shared by Gomez, she appeared wearing a black tank top, and her black wavy hair is down to her shoulders, the singer went makeup free.

The singer is known for her natural looks and spreading self-love messages to her fans and followers.