Selena Gomez is Ready to Launch Her Makeup Line This Thursday

US pop star Selena Gomez is getting ready to launch her makeup line on Sept. 3, and in a virtual press conference held this week, the 28-year-old entrepreneur revealed that her mental health journey was what inspired her brand, Rare Beauty.
According to the star, the beauty world was what helped her get through her psychological illnesses.
“Because I have struggled, very openly, about anxiety, depression and mental health, I would say therapy and the time that I’ve taken for myself has actually just reflected everything that I’ve been releasing,” the “Same Old Love” singer said.
“Two and half years ago was when we started having the conversion, a lot of that bled into my mental health and the relationship that can be with yourself. I believe that it’s mind, body and soul,” Gomez added.
According to a teaser shared on the label’s Instagram account, the music sensation is expected to release completion products, an eyeliner, a lipstick collection and more.
