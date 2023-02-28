  1. Home
Selena Gomez reveals her biggest mistake

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 28th, 2023 - 12:55 GMT
Selena Gomez starred as Alex Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place 

ALBAWABA - American artist Selena Gomez just opened up about her biggest mistake during her time on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez who starred as Alex Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place shared was a guest on Wizards of Waverly Pod hosted by David DeLuise, and Gomez made big revelations. 

During the podcast Gomez was asked to shared her biggest mistake so far, and she replied: "Probably not staying in touch with you guys, no, honestly. I think I slowly became ... I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in because a) you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me and b) I didn't want to let you down."

DeLuise responded: "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that. And obviously I miss you and I'm happy you're doing well now."

 

Gomez added: "I appreciate you guys dearly," she said. "And I love you so much, in a way I never loved anybody else."

She continued: "I am so lucky and grateful that I get to be a part of all these other projects, but I tell people all the time I've never had that feeling that I had with the whole Wizards crew, not just you guys."

