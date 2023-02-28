Selena Gomez reveals her biggest mistake

ALBAWABA - American artist Selena Gomez just opened up about her biggest mistake during her time on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez who starred as Alex Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place shared was a guest on Wizards of Waverly Pod hosted by David DeLuise, and Gomez made big revelations.

Selena on the cast of "Wizards of Waverly Place:"



"I felt safe, which is a really hard thing for me. I know they love me for being me. It's all I could ask for, the unconditional trust and connection we had. I miss it so much." pic.twitter.com/NadIiucCPC — Selena Gomez Worldwide | Fan Account (@WorldwideSelG) February 27, 2023

During the podcast Gomez was asked to shared her biggest mistake so far, and she replied: "Probably not staying in touch with you guys, no, honestly. I think I slowly became ... I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in because a) you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me and b) I didn't want to let you down."

DeLuise responded: "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that. And obviously I miss you and I'm happy you're doing well now."

Gomez added: "I appreciate you guys dearly," she said. "And I love you so much, in a way I never loved anybody else."

She continued: "I am so lucky and grateful that I get to be a part of all these other projects, but I tell people all the time I've never had that feeling that I had with the whole Wizards crew, not just you guys."