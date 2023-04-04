Selena Gomez says she is proud to know Taylor Swift

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez shares snippets of her time attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez attended her best friend Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Texas alongside her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey.

Gomez posted an image and a video from her time at the concert, and she and her sister looked adorable and they sang and danced to the I Knew You Were Trouble hitmaker.

The singer captioned the post: "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always."

Swift and Gomez met in 2008, and have been best friends ever since, with the Only Murders In The Building actress referring to Swift as her only real friend in the industry.

She recalled to Rolling Stone: "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn't belong."