Selena Gomez Says She Should Probably Stop Making Music

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker joked she was "confusing" her record label as she gears up for her album release as she keeps writing great tracks.







Sharing a clip of herself in the studio with friends Julia Michaels and songwriter Justin Trante to her Instagram story, she wrote: "Another dream team session. We should probably stop though ... I'm just confusing my label now (sic)"



Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted her new music is something she's "passionate about" and she doesn't want to shy away from writing songs that are meaningful to her, because she knows there are "million of people" who can relate to the "experiences" she's had.



She said: "I spent years living in fear of speaking up or saying things and I guess that's just the people-pleaser in me. And there was a huge moment where I just stopped caring, and I can't tell you when that moment was, I really can't. But it's not that I'm trying to make it specifically about just one subject in my life. It's more just how I embody all of the experiences into one, and I fully believe that this is always just something that I'm going to be passionate about. I don't want to not express what I feel because I know there's millions of people who feel the exact same way."



And the 27-year-old singer admits her experiences have helped to shape her upcoming album, and although she has been working on the record for years, she says she only recently started writing the songs she wants to include on the tracklist.



She added: "I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I've learned and turn it into something even better and I'm glad I did because this year, everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I've never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen."