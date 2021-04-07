Sen Çal Kapimi Season 1 ENDS at Episode 39.. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Finale & Season 2

Sen Çal Kapimi is suddenly over.

MF YAPIM Media Production Company has released a statement on their official Instagram, revealing that Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door) season 1 has come to an end.

The statement added that episode 39 will be the last one, then filming will be paused until next June due to health reasons without revealing more details.

The statement reads: 'We will be holding the season finale planned before the festival at episode 39 for health reasons. #SenÇalKapımı will continue where it left off in June with new episodes. Stay on track. Best regards!'

According to fan pages, episode 39 will be season one finale, and in next June, Sen Çal Kapimi will come back with a fresh start with a second season.

They added that actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel need a break since Ramadan is very close by, as they won't be able to film their usual intimate scenes due to fasting and respecting the Holly Month.

Guest honors in season 1 finale will be: Yosi Mizrahi, Pelin Uluksar, Selen Özgür, Selen, Idil and Sabri.

Selen, Idil και Sabri στο set σήμερα στο Kilyos (Το Kilyos, επίσης Kumköy, είναι ένα χωριό που βρίσκεται στην περιοχή Sarıyer της Κωνσταντινούπολης) Posted by Sen Çal Kapimi Greek Fans Passionated on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Actress Pelin Uluksar will appear as Püren Toroslu in episode 39.

According to @hanker_news Twitter fan account, Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have explained the health reasons behind suspending filming.

The fan page wrote: 'During the live, Kerem said the reason behind the end of season is due to covid threat. Also, they will come back in a crazyy wayy!!'