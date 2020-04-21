Serena Williams Jokes in a Video Chat With Naomi Campbell: I've Never Heard of Meghan Markle.. Watch

She was a guest at her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry in May 2018.

But on Monday, Serena Williams joked she's never heard of Meghan Markle in a video chat with Naomi Campbell.

The tennis ace got all tongue-tied and coy when British supermodel Naomi, 49, asked her if she was happy Meghan had relocated to live with Harry and son Archie in Los Angeles.

'I don't know what you're talking about, don't know nothing about that,' Serena, 38, responded, trying to shut down the direction of the conversation.

When Naomi, laughing, pressed her on it again, she said: 'Never seen her, never heard of her, don't know her.'

Serena and her sister Venus Williams joined the model for an episode of her No Filter with Naomi series on YouTube.

The conversation also centered a lot on fashion with Serena revealing that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour had insisted on helping her with her wedding dress when she tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

'You know she’s a special person, and I absolutely completely adore her. And I love being around her,' Serena said of Wintour.

'First of all, she’s like, ‘you’re not getting this without me’ and I’m like ‘OK’. Every single sketch and design we sent to her and she gave great feedback, and I’m like ‘Oh my god you’re so right, that would be really cool and really good’. It was really, really awesome.'

Serena married Ohanian in November 2017 following the birth of their daughter Olympia.

It's believed that she first met Meghan back in 2010 at a Super Bowl party in Miami, Florida.