Seth Rogen Hated Himself After Alcohol Use

Seth Rogen “hated” himself during the height of his alcohol use.

The ‘Yearbook’ author has revealed he used to drink "as often as [he] could without derailing [his] life in any meaningful way” between the ages of 13 and 23, but realised he needed to make a change to his habits when he began to “hate” himself the day after a drinking session.

He said: “[I was] like, ‘Why am I getting blackout drunk at these things and hating myself the next day?’ And I think I realised I had been lied to about alcohol and that it held a place in society for the wrong reasons.”

Seth cut out most alcohol “around 10 years ago”, and now takes drugs socially instead because he doesn’t have the nasty effects of a hangover in the morning.

He added: "Once I grew more comfortable with doing other drugs that were more stigmatised and not worrying about damage in terms of anyone's perceptions of me, there was just a point where I realised I just need to be comfortable doing a quarter tab of molly [MDMA] at this party and not drinking and having a much better time. Or eating a tiny bit of shrooms at this thing or having a [weed] lollipop.



“The next day I don't have a hangover, I'm not throwing up. It's just much better for me.

Truly, you would be better off doing a hit of acid than drinking."

And the ‘Superbad’ star, 38, said smoking marijuana helps him tackle his low-level Tourette's and OCD.

Speaking to British GQ magazine about the stigma surrounding marijuana, he said: “The only stigma with weed is because it affects your brain. And people are just weird about it.

They don't like talking about brain health."