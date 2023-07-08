Sevcan Orhan: I am chronically lonely!

ALBAWABA - Turkish Folk Music artist Sevcan Orhan was spotted at Nişantaşı Citys the other day, reporting CNN Turk.

The 40-year-old singer made the statement "I am chronically lonely" and explained her perspective about marriage.

Announcing that she will release a new song, Sevcan Orhan said, "It is a beautiful Anatolian folk song. I was going to a concert with Eliple in Ankara, our cameraman filmed us."

She added: "We played on the side of the road. The trucks honked as they passed. It was a very nice clip. I am the producer of this piece. I'm learning, the more I learn, the more enjoyable it is."

The famous singer was asked: "Isn't the lives of Turkish musicians are as curious as actors?"

She replied: "I don't think it's very curious. My responsibility is to my family and loved ones. I haven't done anything to make my head bow down for 23 years."

Stating that she has no one in her life, the singer said, "I am chronically alone. This job is a matter of fate and destiny. It is getting harder every day. They should not be angry with me, but it is not easy to share this life. People have no tolerance for each other like before. It's bad to get used to loneliness. When you can't find the most compatible one, you get used to loneliness."