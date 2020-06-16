Shake That Saudi Butt! Model Roz Causes a Buzz for Twerking on the Beach (Video)

Who said Saudis don't know how to twerk!

Saudi fashionista residing in The States, Model Roz, has sparked controversy on social media for twerking while doing a TikTok dance routine with a couple of her friends to Geek'd by BHAD BHABIE.

Saudi social media users were quick to comment on Roz's video, as one follower said: "No values, no principles in anything you do .. I just want to see where are those who attack Hind Al-Qahtani?"

Another one added: "The Saudi girl has manners and morals, but unfortunately, these ruined the woman's reputation."