Shake That Saudi Butt! Model Roz Causes a Buzz for Twerking on the Beach (Video)

Published June 16th, 2020 - 07:36 GMT
Who said Saudis don't know how to twerk!

Saudi fashionista residing in The States, Model Roz, has sparked controversy on social media for twerking while doing a TikTok dance routine with a couple of her friends to Geek'd by BHAD BHABIE.

Saudi social media users were quick to comment on Roz's video, as one follower said: "No values, no principles in anything you do .. I just want to see where are those who attack Hind Al-Qahtani?"

Another one added: "The Saudi girl has manners and morals, but unfortunately, these ruined the woman's reputation."

Saudi Boobs? Model Roz Displays Major Cleavage at Mulan Premiere in LA

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

