Shakira Earns Ancient Philosophy Degree During Coronavirus Lockdown

Shakira has graduated with a degree in Ancient Philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker has taken to Instagram to reveal she managed to complete the long-distance four-week course alongside being a full-time mother to kids Milan, seven, and Sasha, five.

The 43-year-old singer - who is married to soccer star Gerard Pique - took to the photo-sharing platform to pose with her certificate, which revealed she had studied a module about "Plato and his predecessors".

Alongside the picture, Shakira - who is fluent in Spanish, English, Arabic and Portuguese - wrote: "I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@uofpenn).

"I know ... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month! (sic)"

The 'Waka Waka' singer previously revealed she dressed like a man to go to university and even used a different name.

Shakira took a break from music and enrolled on a history course at UCLA after releasing her 2006 album 'Oral Fixation Vol. 2'.

The pop star - who revealed she would dress more masculine as a disguise - said: "I needed a break from me. The universe is so broad, I cannot be at the centre of it. So I decided to go to the university and study history for a summer course, just to kind of switch gears, taste the student life.

"I used to wear a cap and a big backpack, I looked like a boy. I didn't get recognised. Some people looked at me very suspiciously, a few people asked me, but I told them my name was Isabelle.

"I would go to university over and over again if I could."