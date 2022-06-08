Shakira Tried to Get Back Together With Piqué TWICE

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are still in the spotlight after spending a weekend together at an international baseball tournament in the Czech Republic to support their 9-year-old son Milan.

According to the news, Pique and Shakira are trying to keep their friendship strong for the sake of their children after announcing their separation after 11 years together.

On the other hand, rumors spread all over social media stating that Pique cheated on Shakira with a 20-year-old, however, a statements by journalist Jose Antonio Aviles, who appeared in Viva la Vida said, "A person very, very close to Pique assured me that there was no betrayal on his part."

He added, "There is a big surprise about the separation and the statement that Shakira shared..." And originally their agreement was that each of them would do what he wanted, saying: 'You do what you want and I will do what I want', and that they present themselves as a public couple.

In the same context, the Spanish newspaper "20 Minotos" said on Tuesday, "Shakira's last song was an attempt to return the water to its course with Pique."

The newspaper added: "The duo's relationship began to collapse a while ago, while Shakira tried to fix things and return twice, but Pique refused, so the duo issued their statement, which stated the end of the relationship that lasted for almost 12 years.

A few days ago, the couple announced their separation, with Shakira saying in a statement: "We regret to confirm our separation for the benefit of our two children, who are our top priority. We ask you to respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."