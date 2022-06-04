Shakira and Gerard Piqué's 12 Year-Romance ENDS Amid Cheating Speculations

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have ended their 12-year long relationship.

Shakira and her footballer boyfriend have issued a statement to the press confirming the news, saying: ''We regret to confirm that we are parting ways, For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

The couple first met in 2010 when Colombian singer was filming the music video for her famous world cup song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Shakira and Gerard went public with their relationship in 2011.

Shakira and Piqué are parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

After the breakup rumors, claims that Shakira was hospitalized circulated the internet, the singer then shared a statement denying the rumors and revealing that her father was the one who was hospitalized due to an unfortunate fall.

''I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance where he is recovering now," Shakira explained

"Please do send all of your best wishes his way and thank you as always for all of your love & support." She concluded.