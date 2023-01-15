Shakira's Piqué diss track breaks YouTube records

ALBAWABA - Shakira released a breakup song, mocking her ex Gerard Piqué, and the new diss track broke Latin YouTube viewing records.

Colombian singer Shakira released a new song in which she opens up about how she feels after her public breakup with FIFA star Gerard Piqué.

In the song, Shakira says: ''I was out of your league that's why you've settled for someone just like you.''

The new track trended all over social media, as fans started sharing the daring lyrics and how many details the 45-year-old shared.

The singer also opened up about how Piqué's mom is her neighbor, as she said in her new song: ''you left me with your mom as a neighbor, the press at my door, and a debt with the treasury.''

And the superstar's newest track which is titled: ''BZRP Music sessions #53'' has shattered records, as it has been watched more than 63 million times in 24 hours.

With this number, BZRP Music Sessions #53 is the most-watched Latin song in history during that period of time.

Now, the diss track has over 107 million views, in 3 days.

By Alexandra Abumuhor