Dubai’s well-known dance academy Sharmila Dance School is back with its showcase of talented performances across a multitude of styles.
Get mesmerised at this incredible production put together by over 100 students aged 7 years and above, as they effortlessly ace hip hop, classical ballet, dancehall and more. The annual happening has sold out shows in the past along with stellar reviews by audiences. Book your tickets for this spectacular presentation at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates.
|Date
|28 May - 30 May 2020
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates
|Telephone
|+971 4 435 9434
|Ticket price
|AED150-235
|Admission
|TBA
|Website
|https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/music/8856/sharmila-dance-extravaganza-2020?ref=list
