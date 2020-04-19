  1. Home
Sharmila Dance Extravaganza

Sharmila Dance School
Sharmila Dance School

Dubai’s well-known dance academy Sharmila Dance School is back with its showcase of talented performances across a multitude of styles.

Get mesmerised at this incredible production put together by over 100 students aged 7 years and above, as they effortlessly ace hip hop, classical ballet, dancehall and more. The annual happening has sold out shows in the past along with stellar reviews by audiences. Book your tickets for this spectacular presentation at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates.

 

 

Date 28 May - 30 May 2020
Category Live Entertainment
Venue The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates
Telephone +971 4 435 9434
Ticket price AED150-235
Admission TBA
Website https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/music/8856/sharmila-dance-extravaganza-2020?ref=list

 

