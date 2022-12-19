Sharon Osbourne gets admitted out of hospital

Reality TV star Sharon Osbourne is out of the hospital, according to her son Jack.

"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," Jack wrote on his Instagram Story Saturday.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," he added. "As to what happened to my mum -- I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Jack, 37, said his 70-year-old mother was with him filming an episode of the docu-series, Night of Terror when she fell ill on Friday evening.

California's Ventura County Fire Department responded to a medical call at the Glen Tavern Inn and transported Sharon to Santa Paula Hospital.

The nature of her illness has not been disclosed, nor has Sharon personally commented on her status.

The former Talk co-host has also starred in the TV series The Osbournes, The X-Factor, The Celebrity Apprentice and America's Got Talent.

She is the wife of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, 74.