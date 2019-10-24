Sharon Osbourne Says She Can Hardly Feel Her Mouth Due to Plastic Surgeries

The 67-year-old television personality shared her thoughts about plastic surgery and a story about one of her procedures during Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.





Osbourne and host Kelly Clarkson laughed off celebrities who claim they haven't had plastic surgery. Osbourne is open about her surgeries but told Clarkson she does get scared about her procedures.

"You could wake up and look like cyclops, you never know," she said.

Osbourne recalled how she had a mouth lift that caused numbness and a temporary curled lip.

"For the first week -- I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you -- I couldn't find my mouth. It was numb and it was up at one side and I looked like Elvis," the star said.

"All the kids and Ozzy are going, 'Why are you snarling at me?'" she added, referencing husband Ozzy Ozburne and their three kids. "I'm like, 'I'm not snarling. I'm not doing anything!'"

Osbourne recently got a facelift and debuted her new look during The TalkSeason 10 premiere in September. She discussed the risk of a bad facelift in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! the same week.

"There's very few, really good surgeons and there's so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you're gonna get a dud," the star said.

"I think, too, a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn't work," she added.