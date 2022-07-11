  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour Due to Mental Health Crisis

Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour Due to Mental Health Crisis

Published July 11th, 2022 - 10:40 GMT
Mendes' Wonder concert tour began June 27
Mendes' Wonder concert tour began June 27
Highlights
Shawn Mendes taking mental health break, postpones summer tour

Pop music star Shawn Mendes has announced on social media that he is taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health.

Also ReadIt'll be Okay! Shawn Mendes Drops a New Break up Song Following Camila Cabello SplitIt'll be Okay! Shawn Mendes Drops a New Break up Song Following Camila Cabello Split

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," the 23-year-old "Stitches" singer wrote.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," he added. "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys."

Also ReadIt'll be Okay! Shawn Mendes Drops a New Break up Song Following Camila Cabello SplitShawn Mendes Struggles With The Pressure he Puts on Himself

Mendes' Wonder concert tour began June 27 in Portland, Ore. It is slated to run through October.

 

Tags:Shawn Mendestourmental health

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...