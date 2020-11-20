Shawn Mendes 'Truly in Love' With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is "truly in love" for the first time with Camila Cabello.

The 'If I Can't Have You' hitmaker has heaped praised on his girlfriend, insisting she is the first person he has ever been in love with.

Speaking about being in lockdown with Camila, she said: "When I was 15, I started touring, and all of a sudden, seven years have gone by. An amazing seven years, going at the speed of light, and then a pandemic hits, and I have my first real girlfriend - my first time ever truly being in love - and I moved in with her parents in Miami, for the first time learning how to cook and do laundry."

And Shawn enjoyed the "stillness" of lockdown.

Speaking to VMAN, he added: "First, the panic sweeps over me. Then I start to settle in and say, 'This is lovely, this is beautiful.' I think, for me, I’ve felt like I’ve been in a bubble for quite a long time, where I’ve been very afraid to speak about things that I feel really passionate about. When I was able to sit and let my world stop spinning and come still, this stillness came over me and I realised, you know, when it comes to matters of the heart, we don’t need to be experts …

"I started journaling and writing a lot of my thoughts down. That’s where 'Wonder' came in. There’s an inkling of my voice really starting to come through. I touch on a lot of different topics, but the first lines are just like, ‘If I’m being real, do I filter what I say? I wonder, wouldn’t it be nice to live inside a world that isn’t black and white? I wonder, when I cry into my hands, why am I conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man. I wonder, what it’s like to be loved by you.’ I felt my heart open. I feel this place of real art. This is the first time I felt that I had art coming through me."