She is Back! Selena Gomez Releases a New Single 'Baila Conmigo'

Selena Gomez is back with a new music video.

The 28-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Baila Conmigo" with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro on Friday.

In the "Baila Conmigo" video, people are seen watching Gomez dance on TV. The video also features a young couple who are shown dancing on a beach and riding motorcycles.

"With 'Baila Conmigo,' I want to get everyone dancing," Gomez said in a statement. "The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world."

"Baila Conmigo" is expected to appear on Gomez's first Spanish-language EP, Revelación. She released "De Una Vez," her first Spanish-language song in over 10 years, earlier this month.

Gomez will release Revelación on March 12.