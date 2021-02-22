She Deserves All Her Success! Cardi B Flatters Rihanna on Social Media

Cardi B thinks Rihanna is "one of the nicest" people in the music business.



The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter to hail Rihanna, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Saturday (20.02.21).

Cardi - who is one of the best-selling artists in the world - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "One of the nicest person in the industry.She deserves all her success and many more . (sic)"





Mariah Carey has also taken to social media to wish Rihanna a happy birthday.



Mariah wrote on Twitter: "Rihanna! Happy birthday girl! I hope you’re feeling festive as always.. wherever you are!!!! Love you gorgeous!!!!!! (sic)"



Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion has sent birthday wishes to the 'Work' hitmaker via Instagram Stories.



Alongside a recent picture of the music star, she wrote on the platform: "Happy ri day (sic)"



Rihanna hasn't released an album since 'Anti' in 2016, as she's been increasingly focused on her burgeoning fashion and beauty businesses.



But she previously admitted that she's been "very aggressively working on music".



Asked about her new record, she teased: "I don’t want my albums to feel like themes.



"There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out."



Rihanna thinks she's reached a point in her career whereby she's able to make "anything" she wants.



The singer - who released her debut album, 'Music of the Sun', back in 2005 - explained: "I feel like I have no boundaries.



I’ve done everything - I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre - now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want."