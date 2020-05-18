'She Looks Like Chucky'! Iraqi Model "Ghazwa" Exaggerates With Plastic Surgeries .. the Result Is Inhuman Features!

Social media users opened fire on an Iraqi model "Ghazwa;" as she published an image that showed a remarkable change in her features after using heavy makeup and exaggerating with plastic surgeries.

One of the pages specializing in celebrity news on Twitter posted the footage of Ghazwa, from her account on the site Snapchat.

According to commentators, she appeared as if she was a cartoon character and not a real person, to the point where they likened her to fictional character "Chucky," adding that she totally destroyed her face and lost her feminine features.