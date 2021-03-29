Is She OK?! Neslihan Atagül Travels to England for Treatment

Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül has been talked a lot lately after her departure from TV series Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) following being diagnosed with Leaky Bowel Syndrome.

In a new development of her health, Birsen Altuntaş from TV100 has revealed that Neslihan Atagül travelled to England for treatment.

Birsen Altuntaş added that after the test results, a special nutrition program was prepared for the beautiful actress.

Accordingly, Neslihan Atagül started to eat meals only cooked at home, including consuming avocado and coconut oil, in addition to resting to gather energy.

Tele1 TV has denied that Neslihan Atagül is going to co-star in any upcoming project, whether with Penelope Cruz or Çağatay Ulusoy. It was learned that there are no projects accepted by the famous actress at the moment.

Tele1 TV added that Neslihan Atagül's husband, Kadir Doğulu had previously fought Leaky Bowel Syndrome in the past.

Previously, Nesilhan Atagül had been attacked by some journalists who accused her of fabricating her illness to withdraw from Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) series.

But the artist denied all these accusations and said that she loved the show very much and never intended to withdraw.

She continued: "Sefirin Kızı has had high viewership, and thousands have been caught up to its events. It is my most successful series.'

Atagül added: 'How can some people think that I am capable of fabricating a serious illness like this to withdraw from the show? Couldn't I withdraw by making up another argument that is more reasonable and less risky?'

Neslihan continued: 'I am recovering after I gave myself a break that I needed a lot recently, and my husband Kadir did not leave me.'

Nesilhan Atagül's business manager had said that the Turkish actress was in an unstable state of health, which made her prefer to withdraw so she won't disrupt the series, especially since she had recently been exhausting herself greatly with filming, and she used to bring special "compresses" for her stomach that she always used between takes.

The business manager also added that what is being reported that Nesilhan Atagül had accepted a role in a new project is false news, because she rejected it weeks before her sudden health crisis.