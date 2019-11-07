  1. Home
She Said 'Yes' in Vegas! Plastic Girl Maya Nehme Marries Her Coach.. Check out Their Wedding Pictures

Published November 7th, 2019 - 10:42 GMT
Maya Nehme surprised her fans by marrying sports coach Charbel Abou Khattar
Maya Nehme surprised her fans by marrying sports coach Charbel Abou Khattar (Source: @maya_nehme Instagram)

Lebanese artist and former Star Academy contestant Maya Nehme surprised her fans by marrying her sports coach Charbel Abou Khattar, less than a year after their engagement.


Maya shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram, where she published a photo from their wedding that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

She captioned the photo:

"I said Yaaaaaaaassss! He stole my heart so I’m taking his last name. I LOVE YOU BABY"

Similarly, the groom shared another shot from the wedding of himself holding Maya while kissing her, captioning the special moment with meaningful words:

"Nope the season is not over! My diamond medal for 2019 and life is: Maya Abou Khattar, I love you ❤ 5/11/2019 #lasvegas2019"

Maya Nehme celebrated her engagement in December last year, when Charbel Abu Khattar surprised her by presenting her with a wedding ring officially in front of everyone. He got down on one knee, held the ring out and asked her to marry him.

