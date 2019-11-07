She Said 'Yes' in Vegas! Plastic Girl Maya Nehme Marries Her Coach.. Check out Their Wedding Pictures

Lebanese artist and former Star Academy contestant Maya Nehme surprised her fans by marrying her sports coach Charbel Abou Khattar, less than a year after their engagement.
Maya shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram, where she published a photo from their wedding that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
She captioned the photo:
"I said Yaaaaaaaassss! He stole my heart so I’m taking his last name. I LOVE YOU BABY"
I said Yaaaaaaaassss 💍 💎 👰 🤵 He stole my heart so I’m taking his last name ❤️ I LOVE YOU BABY @charbelaboukhattarcak 💏 5/11/2019 Vegas 🍾🥂 #married #vegas #bikini #championship #mayanehme #singer #dancer #hazmieh #sour #مايا_نعمة #bikinimodel #fitnessbikinimodel #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #fitgirl #instamood #instalike #shredded #happy #passion #mayaschoolofartsofficial #glam #glamourous #pic #picoftheday #bestoftheday #Love #thesecret —————————————————— @mayaschoolofartsofficial @cakitchen.me @cak_gym @caksupplementstore
Similarly, the groom shared another shot from the wedding of himself holding Maya while kissing her, captioning the special moment with meaningful words:
"Nope the season is not over! My diamond medal for 2019 and life is: Maya Abou Khattar, I love you ❤ 5/11/2019 #lasvegas2019"
Maya Nehme celebrated her engagement in December last year, when Charbel Abu Khattar surprised her by presenting her with a wedding ring officially in front of everyone. He got down on one knee, held the ring out and asked her to marry him.
© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)