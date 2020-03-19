She Was in Spain! Hind Al-Bahraineya Is the First Arab Celebrity to Be Infected With Coronavirus

Bahraini singer Hind Al-Bahraineya is infected with Coronavirus after testing positive, despite the absence of symptoms, to become the first Arab celebrity infected with COVID-19, reports said on Wednesday.

From the quarantine in a hospital in Bahrain, Al-Bahraineya thanked and appreciated everyone who checked on her, and said: "First of all, I thank all the people who checked on me. I don't feel anything, they didn't even give me medicine, because there are no symptoms like fever or anything, I'm fine."

The 41-year-old was examined after returning from Barcelona, Spain, where the disease is spreading, and authorities are taking several health measures to combat it.

Hind received several messages from fellow artists to check on her, like Lebanese singer Sarah Al Hani and Emarati songstress Ahlam.