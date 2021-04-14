Sherihan Makes a STUNNING Comeback in Ramadan 2021 Dancing, Singing and Spreading Hope (Video)

Egyptian performer Sherihan has made a strong comeback in Ramadan 2021 after 19 years of absence, throughout an ad with Vodafone telecommunication company.

Sherihan stole the hearts of the audience with her distinctive comeback, as she narrated her painful story fighting cancer in the past two decades in the ad.

The Egyptian megastar followed her signature footsteps in the advertisement as a stage performer, as she told her story in a musical theme, concluding it by spreading hope.

She sang: 'We will go on despite life challenges.'

Fans of Sherihan celebrated her comeback and the song that she presented with her voice, she also won the praises of the audience on social media, as many people recorded their admiration and happiness to see her again after a long absence, through the hashtag #Sherihan on Twitter.

Sherihan's dancing moves stunned the audience because of her grace and abilities to perform just as she used to present in the eighties and nineties during her famous presentation of Fawazeer Ramadan (riddles).

Egyptian presenter Amr Adib commented on Sherihan's comeback: 'The only one who succeeded in forcing me to leave Iftar to stand in front of the TV like a child. The one and only Sherihan.'

الوحيده اللي نجحت تقومنى من من على الفطار سيبت كل حاجه ووقفت قدام التليفزيون زي الاطفال . شريهان وبس. وطبعا رجعت اكمل اكل تانى 😀😀😀 — Amr Adib (@Amradib) April 13, 2021

Rania Youssef published a picture of Sherihan's ad on Twitter, and commented: 'You brightened your screen again.'

Actress Sabrine wrote: 'My dear and beloved Sherry, you brightened the world and brightened my heart ... my companion of the journey.'